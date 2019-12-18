Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'definitely not engaged' says Kim Kardashian as rapper 'likes' her photo

Serving looks in a beige intimate, Kylie posted a series of photos on Instagram and had fans as well as the Kardashian sisters and friends going gaga.

Kylie Jenner is putting it out all there. After baring it in her racy Playboy cover a few months back with her then partner Travis Scott, the beauty mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday to share another selfie in nothing but her intimates as she was gearing up for a photo shoot. Serving looks in a beige bra, Kylie posted a series of photos on Instagram and had fans going all gaga. Not just fans, but the Kardashian sisters and friends also had thoughts on Kylie's look.

However, the most surprising Instagram activity came from Kylie's ex-partner and baby Daddy Travis Scott who 'liked' her photo. The young billionaire, who showed off her curvaceous figure in a strapless beige bra, has not shared any pictures with Travis and daughter Stormi since their separation. Despite the split, Kylie and Travis are on cordial terms and often spend quality time with each other.

Kylie recently set her fan clubs buzzing as she sported a huge rock on her fingers over the weekend. The 22-year-old had taken to her Instagram Story to show off the diamond sparking engagement rumours with Travis. However, sister Kim Kardashian set the record straight when she recently appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' show. The KKW founder said, "They're definitely not engaged. I think she bought that herself because she was showing us."

Commenting on their relationship status, "I honestly don’t know, but I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly, I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are."

