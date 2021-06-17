Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly 'romantic again' and happy with the direction they are headed in

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott left everyone wondering if they were back together after their recent red carpet appearance together. Read more to know if the duo has rekindled their romance.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made heads turn with their recent red carpet appearance for the New York event. The duo walked the red carpet together for the first time since their 2019 split and left everyone wondering if they were back together. Kylie and Travis were accompanied by their three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster at the event as they painted a perfect family picture. A source close to the duo has now informed E! about Kylie and Travis' real relationship status.

As per E!, the source suggests that Kylie and Travis are in fact "romantic again." Adding further about how the duo is feeling about rekindling their romance, the source told E!, "Kylie and Travis are very happy and acting like a couple again. They hold hands and are affectionate. They aren't shy about showing their love for another. They support each other and are a constant in each other's lives."

Jenner and Scott have been spending time together since a while now and as per another source, the two are ready to "pick right where they left off." The source informs E! that Travis has been keen to make things work again with Kylie saying, "Travis is enamored by Kylie and would do anything for her and Stormi. He really wanted her back and has been trying for weeks now. Kylie loves seeing Travis as a dad and is grateful they can make it work for Stormi. They have a great thing going right now and are really happy. They have truly always loved each other but needed a break during a busy time in their lives to figure it all out."

Ever since their breakup, neither Kylie nor Travis have been linked to anyone else and it seems one of the reasons for that is that the duo is still very much into each other. Fans are wondering if Travis' "wifey" shoutout at the recent event was in fact a confirmation about them being back together.

