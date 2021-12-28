Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'so in love with each other' ahead of welcoming second child; Report

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly "so in love" ahead of welcoming a second baby. For those unversed, the beauty mogul had taken to Instagram in August to announce her pregnancy with a heartfelt video. After that, she has been low-key on her social media platforms, however, fans couldn't help but wonder whether Jenner is back with her baby daddy, aka Scott!

According to a report from US Weekly, Jenner and Scott "are so in love with each other" ahead of welcoming their second kid. They already share Stormi, who is 3 years old. As per US Weekly's source, the beauty mogul has reportedly "never felt more prepared for something in her entire life," referring to the anticipated birth of her second child. US Weekly also stated that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is "so elated to be on this journey again" with Travis Scott.

US Weekly's report also stated that the beauty mogul "has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant." Reportedly, Kylie "always wanted another kid close to Stormi's age." Travis and Kylie share a "special bond as parents," reports US Weekly. While deciding to keep their relationship private, the duo reportedly been focusing more on the pregnancy.

Recently, Kylie came back from a brief Instagram break and posted some adorable snaps and videos from her sweet Christmas at home with daughter Stormi. The television star donned matching PJs with her little girl as they enjoyed their own Christmas time at home. She wasn't present at the Kardashian-Jenner's glamorous yet intimate Christmas celebration this year.

