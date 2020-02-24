Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott go on a play date with daughter Stormi; SPOTTED getting all cozy and comfy

Kylie Jenner was spotted getting all cozy with Travis Scott during a play date with daughter Stormi. Read on to know more.

It seems like Stormi is doing a great job at bringing her mother Kylie Jenner and father Travis Scott closer to each other. The former couple recently went on a play date with their daughter and were looking all cozy and comfortable in each other’s company. The two took their daughter for a fun day out at the Sky High Sports trampoline warehouse in Los Angeles. They bounded about with their daughter and had fun as a family. According to a report by Daily Mail, Kylie and Travis seemed to be pretty close to each other.

Usually, celebrities prefer renting out places to have a fun time with their families and avoid attracting unnecessary attention, but in this case, Travis, Kylie and Stormi arrived like any other paying family. They did, however, spend time in the VIP area. Following their visit to the trampoline place, the two treated their daughter to some frozen treats at a nearby mall. Earlier this month, Kylie sparked reconciliation rumours with Travis after they attended the same Oscar party.



The after-party was also attended by Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian. Last month, an insider revealed that the former lovers are spending more and more time together as they try to raise their daughter as a family. Many sources have been mentioning that the two have gotten very close and though they seem happy together, it is too early to say that they are back together.

