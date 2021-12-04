Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'leaning on each other' as they gear up to welcome second baby soon

Kylie Jenner is getting ready to welcome her second baby soon and according to a source as per E!, the beauty mogul has been resting at home. Following the Astroworld tragedy at her partner, Travis Scott's concert in Houston, both the rapper and Kylie have been away from social media. Kylie has reportedly been spending time with her loved ones.

According to E!, Travis has been by Kylie's side as they are nearing her delivery date. The source further mentioned, "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy. They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."

Kylie and Travis are already parents to their three-year-old daughter Stormi and as per reports, the soon-to-be big sister is extremely "excited" about welcoming her sibling and even talks about the baby all day long. Stormi's excitement was already visible in the pregnancy announcement video that was shared by Kylie, back in September. The video showcased little Stormi adorably kissing her mother's baby bump as she jumped up and down with excitement.

Kylie hasn't been stepping out much during her second pregnancy and was previously spotted showing off her maternity fashion at the appearances she made during New York Fashion Week. The beauty mogul also ditched her appearance at this year's Met Gala and stayed in at home while her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet.

As for Travis, the rapper has been busy dealing with the aftermath of his Houston concert that resulted in the death of ten attendees. The musician is also facing lawsuits related to the same.

