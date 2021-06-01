Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'not putting any pressure' on their relationship amid family time with Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's weekend family time together has made Stormi the happiest. Find out where the ex-couple are at when it comes to their relationship.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to be the friendliest of exes and are certainly giving co-parenting goals to all other separated couples out there. The ex-couple were seen spending some fun time with daughter Stormi over the Memorial Day weekend and fans couldn't help but notice how the trio looked like a perfect family, thus leading to speculations of whether KyIie and Travis were back together.

In their recent social media posts, Travis and Kylie were seen enjoying water balloon fights with daughter Stormi and it certainly looked like they had a great time together. A source close to the couple spoke to People about the current status of their relationship and said, "Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together" and that the beauty brand mogul is extremely "happy" about the same.

Adding further as to whether Kylie and Travis plan to get back together, the source said, "They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great. They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation", via People.

With the duo indulging in fun activities together to spend time with Stormi, their little one has been the happiest and it's been visible in both Kylie and Travis' social media posts.

After splitting in October 2019, Kylie and Travis have maintained that they remain close friends and will continue to be so in the interest of their daughter. Earlier this month, the couple also took a joint vacation together as they took Stormi for a trip to Disneyland.

