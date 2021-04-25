Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott remain 'good friends' while co parenting their daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have found the key to co-parenting the successful way.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may not be together anymore but the couple has been making sure to put up a united front when it comes to their daughter's best interest. Kylie and Travis have been managing co-parenting their 3 year-old daughter Stormi Webster quite smoothly and this has left fans wondering about their relationship. While recent speculations suggested that the duo may be back together, according to E!, the secret to their successful co-parenting is something else.

A source close to the duo recently told E! that Kylie and Travis continue to remain "good friends" and share a platonic relationship. The ex-couple are only focussing on raising their daughter and share a great "co-parenting relationship." It has also been reported that Jenner is keen to give her daughter family time and hence Travis has been spending a lot of time at Kylie's place recently.

Revealing how Kylie is looking out to give her daughter the best time, the source informed, "Kylie wants Stormi to have both parents around and values the family time they have."

Both Kylie and Travis are known to be doting parents to Stormi who is often seen in their Instagram feed. Recently, while talking to US Weekly, Kylie's friend Harry Hudson called her the "greatest mother of all time." He further also mentioned that Jenner's motherhood journey is "beautiful to see."

Kylie herself has been open about embracing motherhood and what it means to her. She previously mentioned how she would like to set an example for her daughter.

