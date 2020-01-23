Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite for a fun day with daughter Stormi Webster at Disney World

One of the many splits that rocked Hollywood last year was that of Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott. The beauty mogul and rapper, who share a one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, have been on cordial terms despite their differences. From Travis hanging out with Kylie's family to spending some alone time with daughter Stormi, the couple seems to have worked their way through rather effortlessly. Just a few days ago, the couple reunited for Stormi as their entire family went on a trip to Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida.

As per Page Six,  the Kardashians had a fun day out as Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Travis Scott, Corey Gamble and the kids stepped out. They were also snapped enjoying a roller coaster ride. Fans at the park also shared videos of the same on Instagram and we got to see the exes side by side. 

Kylie and Travis, however, refrained from sharing any photos on social media. Thanks to their fan club, we got a glimpse of the Kardashian clan. Check out a video shared by one such fan below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kylie, Stormi and Travis at Disney today with family and friends! (Via Hollynemily on TikTok)

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

Kylie and Travis split sometime around in October 2019. While many expected them to get back soon after, the couple seems to be done for good. They, however, have kept Stormi as the centre of their attention and continue to do fun things together as a family. The reason for their split is not yet known. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie @kyliejenner) on

Credits :Instagram

