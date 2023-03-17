Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sign petition to legally change son’s name to Aire Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going to court to change their son’s name legally.

The couple’s second child together was born in February 2022, after which they announced that their son will be named Wolf Jacques Webster. However, just a month later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder informed her millions of fans and followers that Wolf is no longer the name for their newborn son.

Taking to her Instagram stories in March 2022, Kylie wrote “FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE.” She further added, “WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott change son’s name to Aire Webster legally

As per TMZ, Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, have now reportedly signed off the petition to change their son’s name from Wolf to Aire, one year after his birth. They are now waiting for the court to finalize the name change.

The media portal reported that Jenner and the rapper “regret the initial name choice” and now that they “have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit.”

When Kylie Jenner announced her son’s new name on Instagram

It was in January 2023 that Kylie shared her son’s new name with fans and followers. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star took to her Instagram space and posted a mirror selfie, thus revealing her son’s face on social media for the very first time. In the picture, she could be seen holding her son in her arms as she clicked the picture. In the caption she simply wrote, “Aire.”

After some confusion over its pronunciation, Kylie clarified that it was pronounced similarly like ‘air’. The name means ‘Lion of God’ in Hebrew. However, some fans were quick to point out that it is also slang for ‘penis’ in Arabic.

Kylie and Travis also share a 5-year-old-old daughter Stormi together.

