Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to spend Christmas together with their daughter Stormi?

This year, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner will be celebrating Christmas with her ex Travis Scott so that her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, gets to enjoy the holidays with both of her parents. The family will spend the holidays together in LA, a source told E Online. The insider also revealed that the two have a lot planned for their daughter and are constantly working on make the holidays as wonderful as possible for the little nugget.

The 28-year-old American rapper will also be present for the family party and several other gatherings. Even though the two called it quits in October, they always make sure that their daughter never feels left out and has special experience during major life events. According to the source, regardless of what their relationship status is, they will definitely spend the festival together. Their breakup has not changed the fact that they are a family. They are making memories with their daughter, ones they hope will last forever.

Another source revealed that the former couple will not only make this a reoccurring thing for Christmas, but for various other occasions that would make sense for them as a family. For the two of them, Stormi will always be the first priority. Stating that Travis has been invited to all of the family events taking place this holiday season, the source asserted that Kylie would never shut Travis out of Stormi’s life and she is glad that he is a part of all her special moments.