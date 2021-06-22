Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 24 hour NYC trip included a visit to a strip club with friends

While there was much buzz that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were back together, the rapper seemingly confirmed it at the NYC event when he referred to her as "Wifey".

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been sending their fans into a frenzy ever since they made their red carpet appearance together with daughter Stormi in New York. While there was much buzz that the former lovers were back together, Travis seemingly confirmed it at the event when he referred to Kylie as "Wifey" from the stage. Their NYC trip was made headlines as they also shared photos on social media.

Now, according to a latest report in Page Six, Kylie and Travis visited a strip club with friends during their super quick 24-hour NYC trip. As per the report, the lovebirds headed to strip club Starlets with Migos member and rapper Offset and fellow rapper Rowdy Rebel.

A source revealed to the publication that Kylie and Travis definitely looked like they were definitely a couple. "Travis and Kylie were in the corner just chilling and didn’t want to be shouted out on the mic. No lap dances … seemed like they were enjoying the atmosphere and enjoying the music," the source revealed.

Kylie also took to Instagram to share her photos from inside their private jet and captioned it, "one for the books." Meanwhile, on the occasion of Father's Day, Kylie dropped wishes for Travis with a sweet picture. She wrote, "happy father’s day @travisscott one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you."

Well, looks like love is definitely in the air!

ALSO READ: Prince Charles was secretly questioned over Diana's bombshell note surrounding her death conspiracy

Credits :Page Six

Share your comment ×