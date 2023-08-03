Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster makes adorable musical debut with Utopia; Read details

Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has finally made her musical debut with her dad's album Utopia. Is the five-year-old following in her dad's footsteps?

  • Stormi Webster makes musical debut on dad Travis Scott’s album Utopia
  • Fans get captivated by Stormi's innocent charm in the video
  • Stormi is the first child of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster, five-year-old, daughter of power couple Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, has officially made her musical debut on her dad's freshly released album, Utopia. The young starlet's sweet and innocent voice can be heard on the track titled Thank God, where she steals hearts with her adorable cameo.

Little Stormi takes center stage on daddy Travis Scott’s album Utopia

For all the fans eager to hear Stormi's precious voice on Utopia, the track Thank God is the one to check out. The little one's cameo is guaranteed to bring smiles and warm hearts, as she continues to captivate everyone with her undeniable charm.

In the track, Travis Scott lovingly gives a shout out to his daughter, saying, “Storm’s a minor, but you know she’s livin’ major,” to which Stormi responds with utmost cuteness. She says, “That’s right, Daddy.” 

Fans of both the rapper and the beauty mogul were left awestruck by Stormi's presence on the album, as her innocent charm adds an endearing touch to the music.

It's clear that Stormi Webster is already following in her dad's footsteps and is set to be a star in her own right. Travis Scott's decision to feature her on his album is not only a testament to his love for his daughter but also an exciting glimpse into Stormi's potential future in the spotlight. As fans rejoice in this heartwarming musical moment, we can't wait to see what the future holds for this adorable family.

A look back at Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's journey

