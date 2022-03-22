Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son is no longer named Wolf: We didn't feel like it was him

After hours of dropping an emotional video dedicated to their son and also sharing a new photo of her baby boy, Kylie Jenner made another announcement on Instagram. Taking to her stories, she announced that Travis Scott and her son is no longer named Wolf and that the couple has changed his name. The little one's new name is yet to be confirmed.

After revealing Travis and her baby boy's name in an Instagram story last month, Kylie maintained that the couple have decided to change it and also revealed their reason for the same. In her new story, Kylie wrote, "FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore," Kylie wrote, referencing her second child with partner Travis Scott. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Not only had Kylie first revealed her baby's name on social media but her mom Kris Jenner had further confirmed the same during her appearance on The Ellen Show where she spoke about her 11th grandchild, Wolf Webster and revealed that the little one looked like his sister Stormi Webster.

Check out Kylie Jenner's post here:

It was also reported that the baby was given a middle name that honoured his father Travis Scott. Several reports suggested that Scott's first name, Jacques was apparently chosen as the baby's middle name when the newborn was named Wolf Webster. While Kylie made the announcement about the name change, she and Travis are yet to reveal what the new name will be for their second child. The couple welcomed their baby on February 2, 2022.

