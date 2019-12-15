Kylie Jenner attends Justin Bieber's charity art auction and performs her famous 'Rise & Shine' tune

Justin and Hailey, who walked the aisle and said 'I Do' in September, organised a charity art auction in Los Angeles amidst the festive season.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are giving back this festive season. The power couple, who walked the aisle and said 'I Do' in September, organised a charity art auction in Los Angeles amidst the festive season. The charity night was held to promote art education in poor communities, as per a Daily Mail report. Apart from guests who had come to witness the artwork displayed, Justin was also joined by Will Smith's son and rapper Jaden Smith as well as Kylie Jenner who attended the event with mum Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble. And while Justin may be gearing up to release his album in 2020, the singer treated the guests to an impromptu performance.

Jaden Smith also dished out some rap lyrics and Justin sang his famous tunes like 'Never say never' and 'Sorry' sending the audiences into a tizzy. Justin's close friend Scooter Braun was also in attendance as he shared a video of the singer rapping along with Jaden. As for Kylie, the beauty mogul also sang her accidental viral version of 'Rise and Shine'. As soon as Kylie sang the words, Justin and Jaden couldn't hold back their excitement.

Check out this video, shared by Scooter Braun, of Justin rapping along with Jaden:

