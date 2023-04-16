Kylie Jenner believes Timothee Chalamet is ‘easy to talk’ and is a ‘gentleman’; sources reveal

Whether it is for their private or professional lives, the Kardashian-Jenner family never fails to capture the public's attention. Rumours of a relationship between Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been swirling for a few days.

The tales about their passion are spreading faster and faster each day. The rumoured lovers were seen hanging out at a Taco Bell on Friday night in Los Angeles, and according to insiders close to them, they aren't really that serious about it right now.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's evolving love affair

Their relationship was initially revealed by the Instagram celebrity rumour account Deuxmoi. At Paris Fashion Week, they were seen laughing together in a video that was shared. Travis Scott and Jenner had a romance in the past. In fact, they are parents to two gorgeous children.

According to a source close to Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, the business mogul is willing to see how things develop with the Dune actor, the US Weekly reported on Friday. The insider went on to describe Chalamet as "very charming" and "easy to talk to," adding, "Timothée is a total gentleman and treats Kylie with respect." They went on to say that the actor "makes her [Kylie] laugh".

the source extolling the virtues of Lylie Jenner's latest fling He is unlike any other man [Jenner] has ever dated, according to Timothee Chalamet, and may not be her type. They get along pretty well.

Kylie and Timothee taking it slow?

But according to the insider, things between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet aren't very serious just yet. They said, "Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren't that serious, but so far she likes what she sees."

Previously, on Friday night in Los Angeles, Timothee and Kylie were seen going out for tacos at a Taco Bell. Additionally, her car was seen outside Timothee's Beverly Hills residence on Thursday. Official news has not yet been released, however, the audience is optimistic that it will be soon revealed if the two have a blossoming romance.

