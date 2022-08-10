Kylie Jenner Birthday: From Instagram followers to her beauty business; A look at her biggest milestones

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings and also one of the most successful ones. At only 25, Kylie has already achieved major success not only as a businesswoman but also when it comes to building her brand. The reality star is an inspiration to many young women when it comes to beauty and fashion and as she celebrates her birthday on August 10, we take a look at the amazing achievements that Kylie has under her belt at such a young age.

Kylie is the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. Her siblings include Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Kylie's journey started in the beauty and fashion business with a collaboration with her sister. She first launched the fashion brand, Kendall + Kylie with her sister. However later, Jenner turned her eyes to the beauty industry and soon became one of the biggest brands.

Here's a look at some of Kylie's biggest milestones till now:

Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie forayed into the beauty business at just 17 when she first launched Lip Kits back in November 2015. Following the success of the lip kits, Jenner soon launched other things including eyeshadows, lip gloss, and highlighters.

Youngest Self-made billionaire

In 2018, Kylie made it to the cover of Forbes magazine as she was named as the youngest self-made billionaire.

Motherhood

While hitting the Forbes list and managing her successful business, Kylie also embraced motherhood as she welcomed her first baby with Travis Scott, daughter Stormi Webster in 2018. The beauty mogul also welcomed her second child, baby boy in February 2022.

Social Media

Kylie also made a social media record as she became the first woman to reach 300 million followers on the photo and video-sharing platform. Currently, Jenner has 365 million followers on Instagram.

Second-richest family member

In the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner is the second-richest member following sister Kim Kardashian.

What quality of Kylie Jenner do you appreciate the most? Tell us in the comments below.

