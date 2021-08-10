Kylie Jenner Birthday: When the businesswoman REVEALED how her life 'changed' post daughter Stormi's birth

Kris Jenner’s daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have always known that family comes first. Call it Kris’ amazing parenting, or the daughters who cherish their sisterhood more than anything else in the world, but for the KUWTK alums, the rest of the world can wait when it comes to the fam. Similarly, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have always been great mothers to their kids, especially the youngest, Kylie Jenner, whose daughter Stormi, 3, is quite the apple of her eye.

Kylie never shies away from posting adorable pictures with her daughter, neither does she keep her daughter away from the work-life she leads. Stormi even has her own room in her entrepreneur mother’s office space. That’s how much Kylie likes to keep Stormi by her side. Previously, when Stormi was just born, elder sister Kim Kardashian took the liberty to interview Kylie for ES Magazine. When asked about how she was handling the early stages of motherhood, an excited Kylie said, “it’s been amazing, and so much fun.”

The businesswoman revealed to have learned a lot from her experience of being a mother. Revealing that there indeed are ‘hard times’, Kylie informed that she would always have Stormi in mind wherever she would plan to go. The doting mother also had a thing or two to say about her daughter’s future. In the interview, via ES Magazine, when Kim asked whether Kylie feels anxious about Stormi’s future, the star said that her daughter would have “her own challenges.” She wished her daughter to be “strong, independent, and confident.”

Speaking of changes in her lifestyle as soon as she had to take up the role of being someone’s mother, Kylie said she felt ‘stressed’ about leaving Stormi alone. Adding that she has had people telling her that motherhood changes everything, Kylie mentioned that the job of a mother felt “satisfying” and her life “only gotten better.” In the end, Stormi’s mother only had to say that being a parent has been an “amazing experience.”

ALSO READ: 7 Times Kylie Jenner proved she was the ultimate IT girl in trendy crop tops and pants