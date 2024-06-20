Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Hateful Comments As She Tells Her Fillers Stories

Kylie Jenner was emotional during a heartfelt conversation with her sister Kendall Jenner on The Kardashians. The sisters met and discussed the impact of negative comments made online, during an episode of June 20th.

Vulnerability in Paris Fashion Week

26-year-old Kylie revealed that she struggles with criticism from online platforms regarding physical appearance, such as body shape. She told the story of how she had to cut her lip filler by half.

“I hate having this same conversation over and over and over again because it feels like a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it’s just never going to change,” she said, stopping short and choking back tears.

In a hug, 28-year-old Kendall consoled Kylie, acknowledging the emotional damage such comments could bring along. Kylie likened it to therapy where she was surprised at her own tears. Kylie’s insecurities began creeping back after attending minimal makeup at Paris Fashion Week.

A photo taken during that event drew nasty remarks about her looks. “I wear too much makeup and it’s like, ‘You wear too much makeup,’ then I go and don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in some weird light.” Since 13 years old, this has been an endless headache for her.

Handling criticism

In a confession booth scene, Kylie recollected a life full of people making fun of her looks.“I’m kind of just so numb to people talking about my looks at this point and I just want to know why on the Internet no one says anything or think that it’s OK,” she added. She also noted how other women are often defended while no one will ever treat her the same way they do them when talking about double standards.

Nevertheless, even though there is backing out there for her; each word still stings deep within herself which is what she says in spite of all that comfort from those who are benevolent towards her.

To wrap up, Kylie expressed her hopefulness in herself and the confidence she has. “I think that I’m really strong and I was put in this position for a reason,” she said. She insisted that resilience was key in life, saying “I just always keep pushing. I can’t let the comments get me down. I have to because I have s–t to do!”

Kylie’s candid conversation with Kendall Jenner reveals the emotional toll of online hatred faced by celebrities. Her story is a reminder of how human celebrities are and how much words can hurt.

