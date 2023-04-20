Kylie Jenner breaks silence on her facial surgery and says, 'It's people’s misconception to think about it'

Kylie Jenner, who has always been known as someone who has been through a lot of facial surgery at a very young age, finally addresses the issue and clears the air. The 25-year-old mother of two beautiful kids has spoken about several hidden topics candidly in an interview with Hommegirls, from stealing mom's car during the teenage era to having more kids in the future and the family planning topic.

Kylie has opened up all her treasure trove of details, which were never addressed before.The Hommegirl interview made Kylie Jenner look deeper and unlock her fear by coming on to the screen and addressing issues that she had never addressed before. In a recent interview with Homme Girls, Kylie Jenner spoke up about her fears and said that although she "got lip filler," the reality star isn't as plastic as people assume.

The 25-year-old creator of Kylie Cosmetics, who appears on the cover of the magazine's spring/summer 2023 edition wearing latex, discusses her beauty empire, her children, and her personal comment, which has caused misconceptions about it.

Kylie Jenner addresses her facial surgery issue:

She tells the publication, "I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some kind of insecure person, and I really wasn't!"

The "Kardashians" actress acknowledges that she "wanted pulpy big lips," but she clarifies that this wasn't due to a serious self-esteem problem.

Following her social media declaration that "I got rid of all my filler" in 2018, the celebrity revealed that she was still a lover of filler.

She said at the time that "people think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," and that "they don't understand what good hair and makeup, and, like, fillers, can really do."

She confirmed that "they're fillers". Which she doesn't deny about.

Kylie Jenner speaks about feeling beautiful after being the mother of two beautiful children.

The TV personality admits that her view of beauty has altered significantly after becoming a mother, saying, "It's changed so much."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have a 5-year-old daughter named Stormi and a 1-year-old boy named Aire. Jenner claims that being a mother has changed the way she sees herself.

"I can now recognise my features in my son and daughter, although my daughter resembles me the most. I can recognise my beauty in her, which has undoubtedly increased my love for myself”.