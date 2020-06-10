Kylie Jenner breaks social distancing rules to celebrate BFF Anastasia Stassie's birthday; See Pics

Kylie Jenner ditches jer mask and steps out to celebrate BFF Anastasia Stassie's 23rd birthday.

Kylie Jenner's life has been quite eventful even during the lockdown. Looking at her Instagram stories we all have felt that her life in quarantine is also much better than our normal routine. The 22-year-old has been self-quarantining along with her little daughter Stormi Webster in her mansion. The beauty mogul had been following the social distancing norms up till now but recently, she caught up with her friends to celebrate BFF Anastasia Stassie's birthday and broke the social distancing rules.

"Happy birthday to my fairy 42 sister @stassiebaby!! You are the rarest of all time.. truly a gift to this world and the best auntie to my baby girl. I can’t believe we are celebrating your 23rd birthday. I cherish every year we’ve spent together and I thank God for putting you in my life. I wouldn’t be able to do it without you. I have your back till the end of time. Today and every day.. we celebrate you," Kylie wrote and posted pictures of herself and her friend to wish her on her birthday.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl shared a group picture with all her friends posing in matching black sweatsuits that read, "Stas Turns 23" in red letters. Anastasia Stassie Karaniklaou also hosted a lush pool party for her friends and wore a red sparkly bikini to celebrate her big day. The get together comprised at least nine people, including Kylie Jenner and her other friends. "Missing Liv and Taylor but these are my humans. I appreciate you all more than you know thank you for a special night," she captioned her post.

