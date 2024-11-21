Kylie Jenner Brings Back Sister Kendall's Iconic Cucumber Cutting Moment By Recreating It

Kylie Jenner isn't letting us forget the iconic moment from The Kardashians' previous season where her sister Kendall showed us her chopping skills. The moment quickly went viral at that time. Now, the Kylie cosmetics founder brought it back while creatively promoting the new collection of her clothing line Khy.

On November 20, Wednesday, Kylie took to her social media handles and shared a video recreating the scene from season two of the family’s reality show.

In the actual scene, Kris asks if Kendall wants the chef to make a snack for her. Then the model says that was going to make that by herself. In the scene, Kendall admitted that she was not good at cutting and asked the camera crew to not zoom in on her.

This was re-enacted by Kylie. She made to sure make it perfect by actually chopping the cucumber on a board just like her sister did.

When the moment was created on the reality show, the footage of the same quickly circulated on social media. The model also participated in the joke by reportedly dressing as a cucumber slice during that year’s Halloween. She shared a post about the same but then deleted it.

In 2023, Kendall conversed with WSJ Magazine for their Summer Digital issue, and she talked about the viral moment.

She told the outlet, “Let me just say I successfully cut 'The Cucumber,’” she told the outlet. “So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully. I didn’t hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers.”

But it is also essential to mention that the model has garnered virality for many other moments as well, which also includes runway walks and photoshoots, where many people have praised her work online.

