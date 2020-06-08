Kylie Jenner calls her daughter Stormi Webster her 'remedy for everything'; See Pic

Kylie Jenner shares a cuddled up picture with daughter Stormi Webster and calls her 'remedy for everything'.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most talked-about celebrity moms ever. The 22-year-old often blesses our feed with adorable pictures and videos of Stormi Webster. Little Stormi too loves to be in front of the camera much like her mommy and Kylie's Instagram profile is proof. Kylie Jenner has been quarantining along with her 2-year-old daughter in her mansion and the two are having some lovely mother-daughter time in the social distancing phase. Cuddling together, swimming in the pool, baking cookies, playing tennis, and more, Kylie and Stormi are ticking things off the best mother-daughter duo checklist.

A few hours ago, Kylie shared another loved up picture of herself and baby Stormi cuddling together in the garden and it's like every mom and daughter ever! Kylie is seen dressed in a printed outfit and fancy slippers. The beauty mogul is as always decked up while little Stormi is dressed in baby pink. "My remedy for everything," Kylie captioned her picture. As seen in the snap, Kylie is kissing 2-year-old Stormi and it is the cutest thing on the internet today.

Check it out:

Before Kylie shared a picture with Stormi, she posted a series of images in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. "Since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind," she wrote on Instagram and shared a picture quoting Martin Luther King's statement, " There comes a time when silence is betrayal."

Credits :Instagram

