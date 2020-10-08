Kylie Jenner calls Kendall Jenner a ‘hater’ during a fight in new Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip; Watch

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner recently seem to have gotten into a brawl over clothes according to a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip.

A fight erupts between Kendall and Kylie Jenner on the newest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During an episode filmed in Palm Springs, Kylie took an outfit from Kourtney that Kendall wanted to wear. “I wanted to wear your brown, other outfit,” Kendall said to Kourtney. “But then, Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f**k she wants.”

“Whenever we are in Palm Springs, we really just stay at the house. We don’t really leave the community and it’s always just chill vibes,” Kendall said during a confessional. “So, I didn’t even really think to bring something to go out in. I didn’t think we were gonna leave the house.”

Watch the full video below:

“I literally look like I’m going to f***ing lunch. You guys are all going out,” Kendall then said, to which Kylie responded, “Kendall! Oh, like, you deserve the outfit more?” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul responds. “Whatever, you’re a hater. “You’re not gonna ruin my f**king night. I’m having a good time,” Kylie said, which caused Kendall to respond, “You ruined my f**king night, so I can do whatever the f**k I want to all night.”

