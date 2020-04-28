Kylie Jenner carries daughter Stormi Webster; Jokes her friends would drag her to parties the same way

Kylie Jenner carries daughter Stormi Webster in her arms and says her friends would drag her to parties the same way after COVID-19 situation fades away.

Kylie Jenner is having some great mother-daughter time with her 2-year-old baby girl Stormi Webster during the social-distancing phase. The busy mom is usually worked up with her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics but now that she's practising social-distancing like everyone else during the Coronavirus outbreak, Kylie has much more time with her little one. From baking cookies to taking swimming sessions together, Kylie and Stormi are nothing less than mother-daughter goals.

Ever since the 22-year-old has been spending more time with her daughter, she can't stop adoring her. A few days ago, Kylie posted a picture with Stormi gushing over how quickly she's growing up, and recently, the doting mom has shared yet another video of herself and her daughter. The new video shows Kylie carrying Stormi in her arms while the 2-year-old is going all playful and wanting to go out again. Kylie took to her Instagram handle and shared the video a few hours ago. She also wrote a hilarious caption alongside.

Check it out:

"A visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine," Kylie Jenner wrote in the caption and joked that her friends would be carrying her to parties the same way after the Coronavirus situation fades away. Currently, the U.S. is the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are over 1,010,507 Coronavirus positive cases up till now with a death toll of 56,803.

