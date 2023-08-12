Kylie Jenner celebrates 26th birthday with beachside bikini pictures; enjoys yacht sunset in backless dress

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 26th with a relaxing beach vacation and the gorgeous pictures she posted are proof of what a great time she had. She looks at peace in the shared images as she enjoys the ocean in a string bikini, soaks in the sunlight, and marvels at sunsets. Here's how the reality television star spent her special day in a low-key but fashionable manner.

Kylie Jenner celebrates 26th birthday with beachside bikini pictures

Jenner made an Instagram post on the occasion of her birthday and shared a carousel of images from her beach vacation where she dons a string bikini as she lets down her hair. While she did not reveal the location, she captioned the pictures wearing the two-piece sheer bikini, "26 [folded hands emoji] [flower emoji] [balloom emoji]." The first image in the post was a shot of her hand half submerged in the water as she flaunted two pretty silver rings.

ALSO READ: Is Travis Scott throwing shade on Kylie Jenner's rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet? Here's what we know

The next was a video of a gorgeous sunset which was followed by a waist-up image of herself in the black swimwear which she paired with small hoop earrings, a slim bracelet, and a necklace with two pendants. The post included more images of nature retreat including a sea turtle, a beautiful shot of the beach, two more sunset images, and a nighttime sky shot.

She concluded the post with a long-shot photo of herself looking up at the sky with her feet dipped in the water. With the location in the backdrop, the Kylie Cosmetics founder looked relaxed and happy in her surroundings. Jenner then made another post this time around from a yacht and captioned it, "thank you for the birthday wishes [x2 white heart emojis] [globe emoji] forever grateful [anchor emoji]." She made another style statement in the images.

Kylie Jenner enjoys yacht sunset in backless dress for 26th birthday

The model kept the sunset as a backdrop for these pictures as she posed in a black backless dress on a yacht. Jenner donned a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier halter dress from 2001 for her birthday. The figure-accentuating outfit had a plunging neckline and cut-out details down the back of the dress. The 26-year-old looked relaxed and happy from her beach getaway as she posed for the photos. She recently launched a customized doll collection with Bratz featuring six collectibles. The first-ever celebrity Bratz collection was available on August 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians: Why does Kylie Jenner not want surgery misconception and lip fillers to be part of her story?