Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi’s graduation from pre-kindergarten, calls her ‘My sweet girl’

Over the years, Kylie Jenner has been open about her experience as being a mother to two children. The makeup mogul keeps sharing her kids’ moments on her social media account. For instance, recently the 25 year old shared an adorable video on Instagram in which her son Aire tasted ice cream for the very first time.

The mother of two often shares pictures with her daughter Stormi, in some of them the two can also be seen twinning. On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram post celebrating her daughter’s graduation from pre-kindergarten. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her daughter Stormi’s pre-kindergarten graduation. In the picture mother and daughter shared a sweet moment in which the makeup mogul crouched down Stormi’s height and hugged her with one hand while holding a bouquet in another. Jenner captioned the post, “My sweet girl graduated pre-k today” along with heart and bouquet emojis.

In the snap, Stormi looked cute in a high-neck white dress with lace detailing and hair pulled back in a high ponytail. On the other hand, Kylie opted for a black blazer and jeans. Kylie Jenner’s comment section was filled with love and encouragement from fans and family. Hailey Bieber wrote, ‘grown up girl’ while family friend Malika Hajj commented, “Congrats Sweet girl Stormi.”

Kylie Jenner shares her two kids Stormi, 5, and Aire with ex-partner Travis Scott. When Kylie was asked about the plan of expanding her family, she said, “I don't have a number in my mind. Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen.” At present, Kylie Jenner is rumored to be dating Timothee Chamalet.

