Kylie Jenner celebrates Halloween in 'full mommy mode' with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner dropped a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with daughter Stormi Webster and Travis Scott in a recent Instagram post. The pregnant makeup mogul was dressed in a simple black catsuit for Halloween while Stormi was seen in a cute mermaid outfit along with a seashell tiara. Jenner seemed to be keeping things lowkey this year as she kept her own outfit simple and even sent out a message to her fans to stay safe.

Sharing snaps from the celebratory bash for the spooky holiday, Kylie wrote, "In full mommy mode this halloween i hope everyone has a safe night." In the photos, Kylie was seen posing for a cute click along with Travis and Stormi. In another snap, Jenner held her daughter in a tight embrace. Kylie also seemed to have been twinning with her mom, Kris Jenner for Halloween as the momager too was seen in a cat costume with a similar makeup to that of Kylie.

Check out Kylie Jenner's post here:

While fans poured love over Kylie and Travis' sweet click with Stormi, her sister Kourtney Kardashian also had a sweet comment to say as she asked the mommy-to-be to cherish her current phase and wrote, "Full mommy mode is my favorite! Hold onto it."

Kylie confirmed she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott in September along with a heartwarming video that showed the duo learning about their pregnancy. Kylie and Travis' daughter Stormi was also seen adorably planting kisses on her mother's baby bump in the sweet Instagram video.

