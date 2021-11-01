Kylie Jenner celebrates Halloween in 'full mommy mode' with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 08:42 PM IST  |  19.6K
   
Kylie Jenner Travis Scott
Pregnant Kylie Jenner gives a peek at her Halloween celebration.
Advertisement

Kylie Jenner dropped a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with daughter Stormi Webster and Travis Scott in a recent Instagram post. The pregnant makeup mogul was dressed in a simple black catsuit for Halloween while Stormi was seen in a cute mermaid outfit along with a seashell tiara. Jenner seemed to be keeping things lowkey this year as she kept her own outfit simple and even sent out a message to her fans to stay safe. 

Sharing snaps from the celebratory bash for the spooky holiday, Kylie wrote, "In full mommy mode this halloween i hope everyone has a safe night." In the photos, Kylie was seen posing for a cute click along with Travis and Stormi. In another snap, Jenner held her daughter in a tight embrace. Kylie also seemed to have been twinning with her mom, Kris Jenner for Halloween as the momager too was seen in a cat costume with a similar makeup to that of Kylie. 

Check out Kylie Jenner's post here:

While fans poured love over Kylie and Travis' sweet click with Stormi, her sister Kourtney Kardashian also had a sweet comment to say as she asked the mommy-to-be to cherish her current phase and wrote, "Full mommy mode is my favorite! Hold onto it." 

Kylie confirmed she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott in September along with a heartwarming video that showed the duo learning about their pregnancy. Kylie and Travis' daughter Stormi was also seen adorably planting kisses on her mother's baby bump in the sweet Instagram video.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry dresses up as COVID 19 vaccine and poses alongside 'Dr DILF' Orlando Bloom for Halloween 2021

Advertisement

Credits: Instagram/Kylie Jenner


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All