Kylie Jenner channels cottagecore vibes; enjoys champagne and croissants wearing strapless white sundress on Italian vacation

Kylie Jenner has been enjoying her downtime prior to the premiere of season four of The Kardashians. The reality star recently celebrated her 26th birthday on a beach getaway and now she is having the time of her life on her Italian vacation. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics took to her Instagram to share pictures from her trip and fans are in love.

The 26-year-old posted dreamy pictures from an outdoor picnic followed by a sultry set of images in a cone bra look. Meanwhile, fans were quick to comment that they believe Jenner's rumored boyfriend Timothee Chalamet was with her while she enjoyed a romantic date on a patch of grass. Here's a breakdown of the entrepreneur's simple but gorgeous vacation looks.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner celebrates 26th birthday with beachside bikini pictures; enjoys yacht sunset in backless dress

Kylie Jenner channels cottage-core vibes, enjoys dreamy picnic

Jenner took to her Instagram to share images from her picturesque outdoor picnic while she channeled cottage-core energy in her white corset dress. The semi-sheer outfit from Y's by Yohji Yamamoto was strapless with a flowy skirt. She completed the look with natural glowy makeup as she posed for sunkissed pictures and selfies during golden hour. The gorgeous setup was like a cherry on top of the cake and completed the romantic and aesthetic vision.

Advertisement

The television personality basked in the sun on a blanket with a spread consisting of bottles of champagne, a bouquet of flowers, a food basket, and baskets of croissants and fruit. Jenner glowed as she let her hair down for the field picnic that seemed to be a date for two. This is why netizens were quick to point out that Timothee might be the one she's enjoying the feast with. One user wrote, "timothee took these photos," Another said, "croissants are french.. and you know who else is..." A third further replied, "Timmy behind the camera."

Kylie Jenner dons satin bralette on Italian vacation

Jenner followed this light and happy vibe with a sultry post where she donned a Dilara Fındıkoğlu look consisting of a red satin bralette and a corset bodice paired with a beige lace-up skirt. She accessorized the vintage outfit with a pair of white satin heels, simple earrings, a sleek bracelet, a handbag, and a messy bun. The billionaire also opted for a soft glam makeup look as she posed on a stone staircase during her Italian getaway.

Meanwhile, she also posted pictures making pasta with her mother Kris Jenner, and half-sister Khloe Kardashian. "we made pastaaaa [pasta emoji]," she captioned the happy pictures of them wearing aprons, three kneading dough, and making sauce with a bunch of friends. She also shared pictures of her lunch with family as well as photos of her in a simple white top and blue jeans. Fans have been loving the vibe of Jenner's fun vacation.

ALSO READ: Kim and Khloe Kardashian wish half-sister Kylie Jenner on her 26th birthday: 'You are the salt of the Earth'