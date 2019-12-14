Kylie Jenner: Check out the beauty mogul & reality star's 5 best moments from Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner’s top 5 moments from KUWTK that prove she one of the best Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Kylie Jenner is a model, businesswoman and media personality. She is the founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. She also has a mobile gaming app with her sister Kendall called ‘Kendall & Kylie.” She is one of the most followed people on social media including Instagram with over 153 million followers. She has a daughter named Stormi Webster with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner was on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2017 making her the youngest person to be featured on the list. The Kardashians and Jenner sisters have their own reality show titled “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” since 2007. It revolves around their lives. The show is running its 17th season. Kylie has been one of the most sassiest from among the sisters.

Here are the top 5 moments of Kylie Jenner from Keeping Up With The Kardashians:

1] When Kris Jenner got Kylie a baby pig

Kylie thought it was a chicken at first, but she quickly realises it isn’t and gets more interested in finding out what animal it actually is.

2] When she had no clue how to run a house

Kylie had to move out and buy her own house; Kim and Khloé school her on how she was supposed to be a house owner since she had no clue as to when her sisters asked her basic questions like if she knew how to do laundry.

3] When Kylie wouldn’t let her sisters borrow her dress

It was a classic sibling moment that all sisters experience.

4] When Kylie was having fun when Rob regifted Kendall's gift to him to someone he was dating

One can clearly see how much Kylie found the situation hilarious when Kim called her to tell what Rob had gifted his girlfriend and Kendall interrupted her as to say she had in fact gifted the same things to Rob. Kylie’s reaction is worth watching.

5] When Kylie back answered her father

She was ordering a pizza for her and her friends which also included male friends and her father was not happy about the fact that there was a boy in Kylie’s room.

Credits :Pinkvilla

