Kylie Jenner collaborates with Bratz on first-ever celebrity collection, launches six customized fashion dolls

While the world has been going all out with the Barbie craze, Kylie Jenner has collaborated with Bratz to create her own limited-edition customized set of dolls. Not only is it the first-ever celebrity Bratz collection, it consists of six dolls with different looks that represent some of Jenner's most iconic fashion moments. Here's what we know about the collaboration.

Kylie Jenner collaborates with Bratz on celebrity collection

The reality star's Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles has six two-inch figurines for $10 each and is the beginning of a long-term partnership. Each capsule features blind packaging "in a foil-wrapped twist on the classic Bratz trapezoid" and includes different accessories. While four of her featured looks are black, her lavender feather Versace look from the 2019 Met Gala and the much-debated white baseball cap look from her 2022 Met Gala appearance.

The accessories in the collection include Jenner's beloved Italian greyhound dog Norman who has been miniaturized, her convertible in exclusive colors, oversized lip-shaped phones; and more. "I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I've always wanted my own Bratz doll. I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I'm so excited they are here!" the 25-year-old said in a press release.

Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles collection availability

The Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles were made available globally on August 1, 2023, and are available to purchase online and in select Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's, and Walgreens stores. Jasmin Larian, the creative director of Bratz said, "Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago: from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive." She hopes to see the collaboration expand to Kylie's fans and the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today.

The official Instagram account for Bratz captioned the post, "She's here, Bratz Pack! [two hearts emoji] We've joined forces with icon @kyliejenner for a super stylin' collab, starting with our Mini Bratz x @kyliejenner collectibles that have officially landed online and in stores at Walmart, Target, and Amazon! Collect all of Kylie's BRATZIFIED looks and accessories in special Kylie-branded mini trapezoid capsules! [kiss emoji]."

"Each capsule comes with 2 figures— 1 Bratzified mini Kylie figure and 1 mini accessory. There are 14 different collectibles to unbox!" they added. The dolls are created as authentic and meticulously designed as possible and a new collection namely the Bratz x Kylie fashion dolls is expected to drop this Fall with pre-orders expected to be up from September 1.

