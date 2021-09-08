Kylie Jenner CONFIRMS she's pregnant with heartwarming video; Stormi lovingly kisses her mom's baby bump

Kylie Jenner just confirmed her second pregnancy in the most Kylie Jenner way possible! The makeup mogul took to Instagram to treat her 265 million followers (and counting!) with a heartwarming "pregnancy reveal" video which featured baby daddy, Travis Scott, and mom Kris Jenner's ecstatic first reaction along to finding out the good news with daughter Stormi, 3, kissing her mommy's baby bump.

In the endearing video, showing her journey as a once again mom-to-be, Kylie first revealed her positive pregnancy test, a glimpse at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star 24th birthday celebrations which, back then, was cryptically hidden from social media and first ignited the pregnancy rumours. Fans theorised that it would be at MET Gala 2021, scheduled to take place on September 13 [IST], where Kylie would unveil she's pregnant. The part where Kylie and Travis play around with Stormi shows what a loving family they are and how lucky their future baby already is. Just before, we also see the family of three visiting Jenner's doctor, who happily says during the sonography, "You're a couple of days away from a heartbeat." Kylie further added some videos of herself flaunting her baby bump as baby Stormi lovingly called her future sibling: "Baby."

Watch Kylie Jenner's adorable pregnancy confirmation video HERE:

Travis shared Kylie's video on his Instagram Stories and added brown hearts to show his excitement about becoming a father for the fifth time. As expected, the Kardashian-Jenner clan flooded Kylie's comments section with heartfelt wishes. Kendall Jenner commented "i can't handle it," while Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" Kourtney Kardashian commented, "Crying. this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," while Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Awwwww." Kris commented, "Crying all over again. what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!," while Brandon Jenner wrote, "No way!!!!! Congratulations."

Kylie and Kendall's close friends Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid also congratulated Jenner. Hailey wrote, "I love you guys!!!!," while Gigi commented, "My heart is bursting for you! Congratulations," and Bella wrote, "I cant. so beautiful. Bawling !!! best mama. So happy for u."

Congratulations, Kylie! Seeing what a doting momma she is to baby Stormi, we can bet that Kylie is going to slay it a mom of two!

