Kylie Jenner CRADLES growing baby bump in new images

While Kylie Jenner chose to keep her first pregnancy totally under the radar until after Stormi’s birth, this time around, the reality TV star is sharing her experience and pregnancy journey with fans! It was confirmed back in August that the makeup mogul, 24, is giving her and Travis Scott’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, a sibling. Just the following month after reports started making rounds, Jenner confirmed the news via a sweet video on IG. Just recently now, Kylie shared a new image of herself donning an all red ensemble as she stepped out for a private event, check it out here. The star wore Richard Quinn and cradled her baby bump in the new images.

The heartfelt footage Kylie posted as the announcement in September 2021 featured her baby daddy Travis and shared a glimpse of their journey. From the positive pregnancy test, bringing their toddler to an ultrasound appointment and telling Kris Jenner the news, Kylie finally showed off her current baby bump in a black cut out dress and shared footage of Stormi playing with her bump. Last month, an insider told US Weekly that Stormi is “so excited” to be a big sister, adding, “Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister. She knows there is a baby in the belly!”

Kylie has never hidden her intentions of having a large family in the past. Back in January 2020, Kylie was seen telling Kim: “I see myself having four kids. I just don’t know when. I don’t have a timeline for this, and I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

