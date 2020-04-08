Kylie Jenner crowned youngest self established billionaire for the second time in a row

Kylie Jenner becomes the youngest self-established billionaire at the age of 22, once again after receiving the same title last year in 2019.

Kylie Jenner has been announced as the youngest self-established billionaire for the second time in a row. The 22-year-old American media personality was declared as the youngest billionaire in the world for the first time last year in 2019. The announcement gave way to a lot of controversies after which Forbes has once again revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star holds the same title for the second year running. At the age of 22, Kylie once again gets crowned as the youngest self-established billionaire once again owing to the success of her beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she started in 2015.

In May 2019 she announced the launch of her vegan Kylie Skin line. Recently, she also filed a trademark for a possible baby line. Her beauty company Kylie Cosmetics is worth about $900 million for which Kylie owns a 100% stake. "I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future, But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back," Kylie told a portal last year. "It’s the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything," she added. When Kylie Cosmetics launched in Ulta across 50 states, the reaction was a real-life version of the online rush that she created years earlier, when her first few kits sold out online in less than a minute.

However, the announcement of Kylie being declared the youngest self-established billionaire also placed her at the receiving end of a lot of flak. Considering that Kylie grew up surrounded by extreme wealth and was already a public figure owing to her influential background fetched her a lot of criticism. Her elder sister Kim Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner and stepmom Caitlyn Jenner were established personalities when Kylie launched her beauty brand. However, Forbes insisted that Kylie built her business herself irrespective of the fact that she belongs to an influential family.

The lip kit mogul sold 51 percent of her company to Coty Inc for $600million (£490m) last year. Coty Inc having shared ownership rights for brands like Burberry, OPI, Calvin Klein, GHD, and MAX FACTOR gleefully accepted the deal. Kylie cosmetics now value $1.2billion out of which Kylie still receives a handsome sum of money owing to her 49% ownership. The revenue from the sales of her brand Kylie cosmetics makes her one of the 2000 people in the world to have a 10 figure sum to their name. Kylie Jenner is also the first one to achieve the milestone at an even younger than Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was 23 when he became a billionaire.

Kylie was popular on social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enjoyed a big fanbase on Instagram, courtesy her good looks (thanks to her genes) and her social media presence. She started her cosmetics brand starting with lip kits, lipsticks, lip gloss and matching eyeliners that sold like hotcakes in a bakery within minutes of her putting them out online. Kylie had millions of followers on social networking sites which worked wonders for her cosmetic brand. Ever since her initial products became a rage in the market, Kylie expanded her company on to eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, bronzers, eyebrow kits and even dipped her feet into starting a range of skincare products last year.

Kylie Jenner has five sisters and four brothers. Kris Jenner being her mother, Kylie has 1 biological sibling Kendall Jenner and 8 other siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Robert Kardashian, Brody Jenner, Cassandra Marino, Brandon Jenner, and Burt Jenner. Kylie Jenner began dating American singer Travis Scott back in 2017. Their relationship lasted 2 years and the former couple has a daughter together. The 2-year-old baby girl Stormi Webster stays with Kylie after her parents separated in 2019. However, rumours say that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have come back together and are keeping their relationship under the wraps.

Kylie is seen spending most of the time with her daughter, Recently, she went for a lush holiday with his sisters and their kids where they posed together in bikinis and sunbathed at the beach. Kylie has also been doing some baking activity along with Stormi during the quarantine post her family vacation.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More