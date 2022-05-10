Kylie Jenner cuddles with daughter Stormi, holds her newborn son's hand in a heartwarming video

Kylie Jenner is still in the Mother's Day spirit and even shared a post on Instagram saying, "Everyday should be Mother's Day." The beauty mogul dropped a new video on Instagram that showcased an intimate peek into her sweet bond with her kids Stormi as well as her newborn son. Sharing the sweet video, Kylie wrote in her caption, "Thank you God for my two beautiful blessings."

The heartwarming video shared by Jenner showcased her motherhood journey with the two kids. From her baby bump to the sonogram image of her and Travis' baby boy, Kylie gave a glimpse of how emotional the journey has been for her while welcoming her two kids. At another point in the video, Kylie was seen cuddling up with her daughter Stormi Webster. The highlight of the video was though where Kylie can be seen holding her newborn son's tiny hand.

Check out Kylie Jenner's glimpse of her son in the new video:

The video also showcased Kylie posing with her baby bump for photoshoots before welcoming her son who was born earlier this year. The sweet video was set to the background music of To Our Daughter by My Best Friend Jacob. Kylie's new video comes a day after she celebrated Mother's Day amid a gorgeous floral decoration that was sent over by Travis Scott to celebrate the special day.

Apart from filling her home with flowers and candles, Scott also had the table set with custom, bedazzled cups, which had "Mommy" and "Daddy" written on them and that perfectly matched the bouquets of daisies that were seen in the background. Sharing photos from the special arrangement made by Scott to celebrate Mother's Day, Kylie wrote, "the sweetest mother’s day."

