Kylie Jenner debuts new 2020 hair colour and it will leave you asking 'WTF?'

Kylie Jenner is welcoming the new year with an electrifying new hair colour. After trying out an ice blue and blonde in 2019, the beauty mogul has now mixed up things a bit and revealed her new hair on Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted a sunny yellow hair colour as she shared a series of photos for her millions of fans and followers. The transformation is as dramatic as it could get and the mother of one is completely owning it.

The 22-year-old captioned her photos, "yummy," with multiple yellow heart emojis. Kylie's die-hard fans were in agreement with her sisters who loved the new hair colour on Kylie. Sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, "I know! I know! You’re gorgeous! Even with yellow hair." While Kylie's best friend Anstasia aka Stassie wrote, "yummy is right." The young billionaire's short ice blue hair was one of our favourites last year. However, we are not so sure about Kylie's waist-length yellow hair.

Check out Kylie Jenner's latest hair look below:

Kylie, who is mum to daughter Stormi Webster, recently made headlines for her New Year's bash where she was captured dancing to a hit Punjabi track 'Mundeya Toh Bachke Rahi'. As per E!, Kylie was spotted partying at LA's hotspot Delilah with close friends including Yris Palmer and Zack Bia and their video from the party has since gone viral.

