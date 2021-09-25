Kylie Jenner DEBUTS new ad for upcoming launch of Kylie Baby; WATCH

Stormi Webster is an adorable scene-stealer who can't help but steal the show! Kylie Jenner released a new commercial for the upcoming launch of her Kylie Baby range of skin and hair care products for infants and young children on Friday. The pregnant reality actress, 24, and her 3-year-old daughter play together, ride a Ferris wheel, and eat cotton candy in the fantasy-filled commercial.

"How cute is this video we shot for KYLIE BABY almost a year ago! 4 more days till my new clean baby care line launches on KylieBaby.com 9.28 @kyliebaby," Jenner captioned the video on Instagram. However, Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are expecting their second child. Earlier this week, while introducing Kylie Baby, Jenner said that Stormi personally "tested and approved" all of the brand's products. "I'm so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys. it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when I became a mom," Jenner wrote on Instagram, sharing a promotional shot of herself with Stormi.

Check out the video here

However, the collection, which goes on sale on September 28, includes shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, and bubble bath soap. Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and her newly launched swimsuit line, Kylie Swim, are all part of Jenner's expanding commercial empire.

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Jenner had said in May that she may pass on her "legacy" to Stormi when her kid grows older. "I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to," she said at the time. "Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me," Jenner added via PEOPLE, "I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be."

