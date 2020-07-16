Kylie Jenner dethroned as highest paid celebrity on Instagram by THIS actor; Find out who

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes beauty mogul Kylie Jenner’s Instagram crown as he tops Hopper’s highest-paid celebrity list this year. Kylie ranked second on the list this year.

The list of the highest-paid celebrities on Instagram based on what they apparently can charge per post was recently revealed, and to our surprise, Kylie Jenner is not topping it. Hopper HQ released its fourth annual “Instagram Rich List” 2020. The impressive list features 100 social media influencers from a wide range of careers and life paths, including their Instagram earnings and follower count.

The list places Dwayne Johnson at the top as the most profitable Instagram user, cashing in USD 1,015,000 a post. The former wrestler has over 187,300,000 followers. Johnson has seen a remarkable growth in his number of followers, which has allowed him to dethrone Instagram Queen Kylie Jenner, as well as Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, pushing Dwayne to the No. 1 spot from No. 6 in 2019.

Kylie Jenner—last year’s leading influencer and the youngest self-made billionaire to date, according to Forbes—has moved into second place for 2020. The celeb banks USD 986,000 a post and has a social following of 181,500,000 today.

One of the beauty connoisseur’s followers is Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who falls right beneath Jenner. Although the athlete has more followers, his posts are valued at USD 889,000, which lowers his overall position on the list.

Coming in at No. 4 is Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian, followed by singer Ariana Grande, each of whom has a price tag of over USD 850,000 a post.

The Instagram Rich List also includes cricketer Virat Kohli and actress as the only two Indian celebrities featured this year.

Canadian star Justin Bieber climbed the ladder, up to two places to No. 8. In 2020, the Yummy singer cost USD 747,000 a post and saw 139,300,000 followers on his profile. Bieber reportedly had 115 million followers in 2019’s rich list.

Concluding the top 10 list is Brazilian footballer Neymar, making him and Ronaldo the only two celebs in the top 10 who are not from North America.

