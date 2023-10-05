Kylie Jenner DID NOT attend ex-BFF Jordyn Wood's birthday over their previous fallout? Find out

Kylie Jenner didn't attend Jordyn Woods' 26th birthday party in Paris, even though she was invited. Jordyn, Kylie's former best friend, celebrated her birthday at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand with various celebrities, influencers, and socialites. However, Kylie had left Paris two days before the event, which made Jordyn feel "snubbed."

Kylie Jenner didn't attend her ex-best friend Jordyn's birthday

According to Page Six, despite Kylie's absence, Jordyn had a fantastic time at her party, dancing, drinking, and cutting into a 10-tier cake with friends like Jaden Smith. She looked stunning in a black-and-white off-the-shoulder minidress with strappy heels and statement jewelry. Although it's unclear why Kylie left Paris early, there were sightings of them together several times during Paris Fashion Week. Representatives for both Kylie and Jordyn didn't provide immediate comments on the situation.

Kylie and Jordyn had been seen hanging out together in September during New York Fashion Week. They spent a day shopping at Acne Studios to celebrate Kylie's ad campaign with the brand. They took mirror selfies and posed in front of life-size cutouts of Kylie modeling denim looks for the company. This friendly outing came after their first public sighting in over four years when they enjoyed sushi together in July. While fans were surprised, TMZ reported that they had been hanging out privately for about a year before that.

ALSO READ: 'I didn't get the buzz cut for sake of attention': David Beckham reflects on his iconic hair moment in new Netflix documentary

Reason for Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' fallout

Their relationship suffered a major setback in February 2019 when it was revealed that Jordyn had kissed Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend. This incident led to one of Tristan and Khloé's breakups, and Jordyn moved out of Kylie's house and back to her mom's. A source told Page Six at that time, "Jordyn has been reaching out to Khloé and Kylie trying to make amends because she realized what she did was wrong,” the source further added, “She feels bad that she betrayed people who were there for her more than her mother has.” The source told that time there were hopes that their friendship could mend once the media attention had faded, “Once it’s not in the papers, I’m pretty sure they’re going to talk. It’s going to take some time to get as close as they were, but I highly doubt [Woods is] going to be as involved in Kardashian life.” Jordyn has been attempting to make amends, and there is hope that their friendship might eventually fully reconcile.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: How will Gregory answer Chase's questions after Tracy's words made him suspicious?