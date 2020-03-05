Kylie Jenner did not breastfeed daughter Stormi Webster, reveals sister Khloe Kardashian

In a recent video, Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian opened up about some difficulties and also ended up revealing that Kylie does not breastfeed Stormi.

Kylie Jenner is all of 22 but is a billionaire and a doting mum to daughter Stormi Webster. The beauty mogul often shows off her strong bond with the little munchkin on Instagram. Be it Stormi's birthday or a casual day, the mother-daughter duo have already broken the Internet many a times. But since being a mother, Kylie has needed to make hundreds of decision and not all of them have been easy. In a recent video, Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian opened up about some difficulties and also ended up revealing that Kylie does not breastfeed Stormi.

Appearing for sis Kourteney's Poosh video, Khloe opened up about how difficult it was for her to breastfeed her baby True Thompson. Khloe said, "I asked Kim, and I knew Kylie wasn’t going to breastfeed. That was her ([Kylie’s) choice from the start, and she found HiPP formulas from Germany."

The KUWTK star added that on Kylie's recommendation she also tried the formula from Germany and it worked wonders for her daughter True. "She (Khloe's doctor) made me feel so great about not being able to breastfeed,” Khloe admitted, reiterating that “so many people” often say that it simply comes down to “not trying hard enough.”

Khloe and Kylie share a super close relationship with their daughter's. Despite the absence of constant father figures, the reality stars have left no stone unturned. Khloe and Kylie are on cordial terms with their baby daddies Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott respectively.

Credits :Just Jared

