Kylie Jenner didn’t speak to Kendall Jenner for a month after she allegedly slapped the makeup mogul

According to the most recent KUWTK preview clip, Kylie Jenner didn’t speak to her sister Kendall Jenner after she reportedly slapped Kylie. Scroll down to see the full video of the family discussing the fight.
Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and supermodel Kendall Jenner reportedly stopped speaking after a tensed fight which was shown earlier this month via Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The famous siblings didn’t speak to each other for at least a month after their explosive fight with Corey Gamble on the way home from a night out, as seen in a sneak peek of Thursday’s (November 5) episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

 

“I’ve never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare,” Kendall said in the clip to Kim Kardashian. “It’s been about a month,” added Khloé Kardashian. “Kylie and I got into a pretty big fight on our way home from Palm Springs. It’s been a really long time and I haven’t heard from her. It’s really weird — we’ve never gone this long without speaking,” Kendall also said at one point during a confessional.

 

See the full clip here:

 

“I did send her a text and I did say, ‘So how long are you not going to speak to Kendall for?’ and she kind of snapped at me,” Khloe said. “She definitely feels attacked right now, I’m sure,” Kendall said.

 

The fight occurred during a family trip to Palm Springs. After Kendall, Kylie and Corey ended up in the same car, things got physical when Kylie refused to have the driver drop Kendall off at her house, which was apparently out of the way. Kendall then accused Corey of cursing at her during the fight.

 

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner calls Kendall Jenner a ‘hater’ during a fight in new Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip; Watch

Credits : YouTube, Getty Images

