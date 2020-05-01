Kylie Jenner discloses someone close to her home has tested positive for Coronavirus; Says 'It is scary'

In a promo of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner reveals a person close to her family has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Coronavirus pandemic has been taking several countries into its clutches. There are 3,318,739 COVID-19 positive cases worldwide with a death toll of 234,264. As the situation continues to get scarier, Kylie Jenner has revealed how the Coronavirus spur is affecting the KarJenners. In a mid-season trailer for the E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians that dropped yesterday, Kylie Jenner disclosed that someone close to her home has tested positive for COVID-19.

"It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive," Kylie revealed with a trembling voice. However, she did not mention the name of the person suffering from the dreadful virus. Kylie Jenner has been social-distancing along with her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and her mom Kris Jenner. On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are social-distancing with their kids away from Kylie and mom Kris Jenner. "Khloe I miss you…I wish I could hug you," Kris cried remembering her daughter.

The KarJenners had already completed filming most of the season 18 of their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians before the stay-at-home order passed on March 19. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian revealed that she would take charge of the production in her hands filming the last episode on their cell phones. "We have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I’ll get to see what Khloe’s doing — I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!," Kim said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

