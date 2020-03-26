Kylie Jenner donates 1 million dollars for COVID 19 relief fund; says she's grateful to all healthcare workers

As per the latest news reports, Dr Thais Aliabadi stated that Kylie Jenner has donated 1 million dollars for the COVID 19 relief work.

The beauty mogul and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner donated 1 million dollars for COVID 19 relief fund. The mother of one also reportedly thanked all the healthcare workers who are working day and night amid the Coronavirus outbreak. As per the latest news reports, Dr Thais Aliabadi has stated that the founder of a cosmetics company, Kylie Jenner has generously donated 1 million dollars for COVID 19 relief work. News reports further state that Aliabadi was speechless when she got to know of kylie's donation and also called her an angel.

Dr Thais Aliabadi goes on to add that she was teary-eyed when she got to know that Jenner donated the whopping amount towards the relief efforts. Dr Thais also mentions that the donation will be utilized to purchase thousands of face masks and protective gear for all the medical workers who are on the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak. The face masks will reportedly be given to the first responders which were previously short in supply. The global Coronavirus scare has the world under a lockdown. Schools, colleges, office and commercial units are closed.

The Hollywood industry is also majorly hit as the film has postponed their respective releases. All of the production work on the upcoming television shows and films has been stopped owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The President of the United States had previously announced a national emergency over the Coronavirus outbreak.

(ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian West to Kylie Jenner: 7 trends you didn’t know were actually started by the Kardashians)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More