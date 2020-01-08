Kylie Jenner donates USD 1 Million to Australian bushfire relief post social media backlash

Kylie Jenner has donated USD 1 Million to Australian bushfire relief after facing backlash on social media. Read on to know more.

After facing backlash on social media for flaunting fur slippers after posting about Australian bushfire, Kylie Jenner has donated USD 1 million to various relief efforts in the country amid the devastating calamity. The 22-year-old was recently slammed on Twitter for two poorly timed posts. Kylie attracted a fierce wave of backlash on Social media after posting a photo wearing Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers worth USD 1,480 just hours after raising awareness about the constantly rising death toll of animals in Australia on her Instagram stories.

Instantly after being slammed, the Cosmetics mogul compensated her not-so-sensitive post by making a generous donation, People reported. According to a source close to Kylie, the fur slipper post was completely unintentional. The insider asserted that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wants to help provide relief towards the devastation that had been cause by the wildfire in the country. Kylie donation comes shortly older sister Kim Kardashian West called out a social media user who slammed the reality star and other members of her family for not making a donation to relief efforts.

In a now deleted tweet, the user tagged Kim along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie, the fan wrote, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny.” Reacting to the comment, Kim tweeted, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything.” Ever since the severity of the situation in Australia went viral on social media, various celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Pink, Celeste Barber and Chris Hemsworth have pledged to make their contribution in helping relief efforts in the country.

