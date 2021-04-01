Kylie Jenner donates WHOPPING amount towards helping cancer struck teens undergo treatment

Kylie Jenner recently donated USD 500,000 to prevent teen cancer, and provide treatment for cancer struck teens so they can undergo treatment.

The beauty mogul and Kylie Skin founder Kylie Jenner recently helped caner struck children by helping with aid for their treatment! The 23-year-old makeup mogul and reality star donated USD 500,000 to help build a new lounge space at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. Kylie‘s donation, along with money from rockers Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend’s Teen Cancer America, will build the “Hey, I’m Here For You Teen Lounge” in honour of Kylie‘s close friend Harry Hudson.

Harry has been a longtime close friend to Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Back in 2013, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In 2017, Kylie announced that she would celebrate her birthday that year by raising funds for Teen Cancer America through the sales of her Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection. “I am so grateful for Kylie‘s friendship and the impact she’s had on my life and my cancer journey,” Harry said in a press release via People. “She has always been there for me, and together, we wanted to figure out a way to be there for other young people who are battling this disease.”

“With the help of Teen Cancer America, we were able to contribute the first Hey, I’m Here For You Teen lounge at Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt — a comfortable space for young people undergoing treatment to pursue their passions,” Harry continued in his press release. “This is a full-circle moment for me, and I am excited to continue growing my partnership with Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and TCA.”

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian SLAMS troll who asks if she’d ‘allow’ Kylie Jenner to be pals with Jordyn Woods

Share your comment ×