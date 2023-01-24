Kylie Jenner dons a lion-head dress; Doja Cat grabs attention in ‘Red’ look as they attend Paris Couture Week

The Paris Couture Week has kickstarted on a high note with the special show hosted by the heritage couture house Schiaparelli showcasing their Spring-Summer 2023 collection. The star-studded show was attended by some of the most famous names in the entertainment and fashion business, including Kylie Jenner , Doja Cat , and many others. However, it is the costumes donned by the reality television star and the singer-songwriter that garnered the attention of fashion enthusiasts and netizens across the globe.

The American media personality shocked (quite literally) her fans and fashion police alike by opting for a 'lion-head' dress for Schiaparelli's show on the first day of Paris Couture Week. Kylie Jenner wore a black gown with an attached extravagant faux lion head attached to the shoulder. The animal-inspired summer-spring collection by Schiaparelli marked the debut of designer Daniel Roseberry. Naomi Campbell, the renowned model walked on the ramp with an even bigger wolf-head attached to her gown, while Irina Shayk was seen on the runway with a lion-head dress similar to the one donned by Kylie Jenner.

Coming back to the American socialite's Paris Couture Week look, Kylie Jenner styled the gown with a high ponytail with a side partition. She completed her look with minimal gold accessories and neutral, earthy-toned makeup. While a major group of netizens is trolling the reality show star for her outfit choice calling it an 'attention-grabbing' move, others are heaping praises on her for making a bold attempt.

Check out Kylie Jenner's picture from Paris Couture Week below...