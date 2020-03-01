Kylie Jenner drops major hint of getting back with ex boyfriend Travis Scott; Check it out

Given her active social media presence, Kylie's latest Instagram story fueled reconciliation rumours between her and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Find out why.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest billionaire but that doesn't mean it is all work and no play for the beauty mogul. Currently on a tropical vacation with her daughter Stormi, Kylie seems to be all relaxed spending time away from her usual routine. Given her active social media presence, Kylie's latest Instagram story fueled reconciliation rumours between her and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The reason?Well, shared three pictures with Travis from their basketball game and wrot, "It's a mood."

According to E!News, the picture dates back to 2017 when the couple were dating and had attended the City Thunder-Houston Rockets NBA playoffs game. Kylie's throwback photos fueled rumors that they may have rekindled their romance following their 2019 split. The former lovers, who are parents to daughter Stormi, have maintained a cordial relationship and often come together for weekends.

The latest photos come after Kylie recently sported shoes which were designed by Travis. After dating for two years, Kylie and Travis called it quits in October 2019 and took some time apart. While fans speculated that they would soon put their differences to end, it hasn't happened as yet. They often comment on each other's post on social media and continue to remain great co-parents. In January, they celebrated Stormi's birthday at Disney World and Travis also attended Kylie's big star-studded birthday party for the toddler.

