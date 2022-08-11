Kylie Jenner drops photos from her 25th birthday celebration after receiving sweet tributes from family

Kylie Jenner turned 25 on August 10 and the beauty mogul ringed in her birthday with style. Taking to Instagram, Kylie gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations where she was seen looking gorgeous sporting a shimmery sheer dress and posed in a video as firecrackers were seen bursting in the background. Jenner seemed to enjoy a small getaway.

Apart from Instagram, Kylie also gave peek at her birthday celebration on TikTok as she posed in front of a mirror while sporting a pink mini dress. Kylie also showed her fans a sneak at her tasty brunch, complete with croissants, muffins and iced coffees. On her birthday, Jenner received several sweet tributes from her family members including mom Kris Jenner and sisters, Kendall, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney.

Take a look at Kylie's birthday tributes:

Kris Jenner shared childhood photos of her youngest daughter and wrote an emotional message as she said, "You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!! You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature."

Also, Khloe Kardashian wrote a lengthy message for her sister as she spoke about their bond saying, "My life completely changed for the better the Second you were born. Life is better because of you. You deserve the best this world has to offer and I hope you never settle For anything less than that. I love you infinitely my soulmate sister."

Kim and Kendall also posted special tributes for Kylie as they shared cute throwback photos with her. Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott also wished her in a series of Instagram stories.

