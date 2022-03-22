Kylie Jenner drops second photo of her and Travis Scott’s newborn son Wolf; See

Almost two months after his arrival, Kylie Jenner posted a second photo of her and Travis Scott's baby, Wolf. In a Monday, March 21, Instagram post referring Instagram fans to her newest YouTube video, the 24-year-old Kardashians star shared never-before-seen photographs from her pregnancy, labour, and Wolf's early days. The infant's bare feet lay on the Life of Kylie alum's tummy in one black-and-white photo.

Check out her post HERE.

However, prior to the social media post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has only shown Wolf once since his birth in February. Last month, the reality star shared an Instagram snapshot of her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, clutching the newborn's hand with the caption "2/2/22." A blue heart emoji was placed in the description by the Los Angeles native.

While the baby's face was not seen in the beauty mogul's Monday YouTube video, viewers could hear noise from Wolf's delivery. In the video, Kris Jenner yelled, "He's out," while Scott, 30, replied, "What's up, boy?" The rapper started dating Kylie in 2016, and the couple's on-again, off-again relationship welcomed Stormi in February 2018. However, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO's first postpartum experience was simpler, she told her Instagram fans last week.

“I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth,” the Hulu personality said in a Tuesday, March 15, Instagram Story video, as per US Weekly noting that it is “OK not to be OK.”

