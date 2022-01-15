Kylie Jenner DROPS snaps from her lavish baby shower and it's too cute to be missed; See post

Pregnant Kylie Jenner celebrated the arrival of her second child with a spectacular baby shower attended by her mother, Kris Jenner, and others. The 24-year-old star, who is believed to have given birth already, revealed the exquisite pink-themed covert celebration in a series of Instagram photos.

Check out her post HERE.

The post was captioned with three emojis: a white heart, a baby with a halo, and a giraffe. However, Giraffes appeared in a few photos, including one in which Kylie posed in front of three wooden sculptures of the creatures while dressed in a white long-sleeved outfit. A closer look at the table arrangement revealed that the cosmetics mogul utilised giraffe-shaped toys as place cards. The pink-themed setup was the most intriguing aspect of the pictures, maybe implying that Stormi's mother will have a second daughter.

Kris and Travis were also seen placing hands on her baby bump for a beautiful moment in another photo. The millionaire then displayed her gifts, which included a Dior stroller, a huge Dior diaper bag, and many Tiffany & Co. shopping bags. Meanwhile, the reality star and Travis Scott confirmed in September 2021 that they are expecting their second child together.

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to social media to post photographs of her growing baby belly after reports surfaced that she had already given birth to baby No. 2. "I am woman," Kylie captioned an Instagram post from January 6 that showed her wearing a white shirt knotted over her waist and unbuttoned trousers. Her family members praised the picture, with Kourtney Kardashian saying, "You are everything." Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, added, "The most beautiful." Interestingly, the beauty mogul has been keeping a low profile after her baby daddy Travis Scott's Astroworld performance in Houston on November 5 resulted in the deaths of ten people. On New Year's Day, she broke her social media break, posting a baby bump photo to Instagram and reflecting on the 'blessings' and 'heartache' of 2021.

