Kylie Jenner 'Ecstatic' as Timothée Chalamet Lands Best Actor Oscar Nod for A Complete Unknown: SOURCE

Kylie Jenner was reportedly screaming with excitement when Timothée Chalamet was announced as the Best Actor Oscar nominee for his role as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown on Thursday, January 23.

Page Six, citing a source, reported on Thursday that Jenner “had a feeling Timothée was going to be nominated, but actually seeing his name pop up on the TV screens was incredible.” The makeup mogul, 27, “is ecstatic, and she’s so proud of him,” the source told the outlet.

“Kylie is absolutely thrilled," said the source, adding that she can't wait to see her partner in person so they can celebrate the "special moment" of his life.

The actor, 29, for the record, also received a Best Actor Academy Award nomination for his role in the 2018 film Call Me By Your Name, making him the youngest two-time leading actor nominee since James Dean.

Chalamet’s nomination did not come as a surprise, as he was a standout at the Golden Globes earlier this month. Jenner accompanied the A-lister to the star-studded affair as his date. Although Adrien Brody took home the Best Actor prize, having Jenner by his side, Timothée felt a sense of comfort following his loss, per Page Six.

Jenner, who first sparked romance rumors with Chalamet in April 2023, didn’t appear on the carpet with her beau but cheered him on from the audience at the glitzy ceremony.

“Kylie is really his best friend and his biggest supporter. They have such a strong connection, and he was so thankful she could be there with him,” a source previously told the publication.

The tipster added of Jenner, “She has such a positive energy, and she just has a way of uplifting Timothée’s vibe whenever she’s around.”

Besides Timothée, Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan will be vying for the coveted Best Actor prize at the 2025 Oscars, set for March 2.

